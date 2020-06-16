Advertisement

Three children removed from drug bust home, according to LaFollette police

Three children under the age of 10 were removed from a home where a drug bust occurred Tuesday morning, according to La Follette Police Department.
La Follette police remove three children at home involved in drug bust.
La Follette police remove three children at home involved in drug bust.(La Follette Police Department)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Three children under the age of 10 were removed from a home where a drug bust occurred Tuesday morning, according to LaFollette Police Department.

A narcotics search warrant was executed at 214 Ridenour Lane around 8 a.m. by members of the LaFollette Police Special Response Team and Drug Unit, Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office, and investigators with the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

“Our target today was a convicted felon. 29-yar-old Mitchell Swygart. Investigators with LaFollette’s Narcotics Unit and the DTF recently made heroin buys at this home, and that led to today’s execution of the warrant,” said LPD Captain Stephen Wallen.

Two boys aged 15-months and nine years, along with their eight-year-old sister were put in the care of the Department of Children Services.

LPD said 27-year-old Michael Barrington and the mother of the children, 29-year-old Brittany Jones were questioned.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

IRS warns of fake companies claiming to have COVID-19 cure

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The IRS is warning citizens of scammers trying to access personal information using fake COVID-19 cures and bogus charities.

WVLT News

Report: Tennessee among most stressed states

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A new report claims Tennessee is among the top 15 most stressed states in the nation.

WVLT News

Vanderbilt: Increase in COVID-19 hospitalization linked to rise in cases in Memphis, Chattanooga

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tennessee reported its highest level of active COVID-19 hospitalizations this week. Researchers link the surge to two areas in Tennessee: Memphis and Chattanooga.

WVLT News

TBI investigating McMinn County inmate death

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a McMinn County inmate.

Latest News

WVLT News

Gatlinburg SkyBridge reopens following repairs to glass panel cracks

Updated: 1 hour ago
The top layer of glass in the Gatlinburg SkyBridge has cracked.

WVLT News

Louisiana doctors can recommend marijuana to treat any illness under new law

Updated: 1 hour ago
Under a new law, doctors in Louisiana can begin recommending marijuana to treat any condition.

WVLT News

Rural Metro on scene of South Knoxville house fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rural Metro is at the scene of a house fire in South Knoxville.

WVLT News

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Retail giant Target has announced it will make Juneteenth a company holiday.

WVLT News

TBI director, former Knoxville Police Chief attends White House executive order signing

Updated: 2 hours ago
The director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and previous Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch was in attendance as President Donald Trump signed an executive order in the White House Rose Garden Tuesday.

WVLT News

Learn line dancing online with O’Connor Senior Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
The O’Connor Senior Center is teaching line dancing live on Facebook to its members during the COVID-19 pandemic.