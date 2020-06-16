Three children removed from drug bust home, according to LaFollette police

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Three children under the age of 10 were removed from a home where a drug bust occurred Tuesday morning, according to LaFollette Police Department.

A narcotics search warrant was executed at 214 Ridenour Lane around 8 a.m. by members of the LaFollette Police Special Response Team and Drug Unit, Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office, and investigators with the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

“Our target today was a convicted felon. 29-yar-old Mitchell Swygart. Investigators with LaFollette’s Narcotics Unit and the DTF recently made heroin buys at this home, and that led to today’s execution of the warrant,” said LPD Captain Stephen Wallen.

Two boys aged 15-months and nine years, along with their eight-year-old sister were put in the care of the Department of Children Services.

LPD said 27-year-old Michael Barrington and the mother of the children, 29-year-old Brittany Jones were questioned.

The case is still under investigation.

