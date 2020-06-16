Advertisement

US pilot in fighter jet crash named; accident cause unclear

The fighter pilot that died after crashing off the coast of northern England has been identified.
Commander of the 48th Fighter Wing gives update on U.S. fighter jet crash. Source: CNN
Commander of the 48th Fighter Wing gives update on U.S. fighter jet crash. Source: CNN(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The fighter pilot that died after crashing off the coast of northern England has been identified as 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

Allen, assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron, died in a routine training accident that took place at at 9:40 a.m. Monday. The cause of the F-15C Eagle crash is under investigation.

Allen had been based with the 48th Fighter Wing at the Royal Air Force’s Lakenheath base since February of this year.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron," said Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander. “The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.’’

Allen is survived by his wife and his parents. His age and hometown were not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

If you’re facing eviction during the pandemic, there are options

Updated: moments ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
Millions of Americans are worried about making their next rent or mortgage payment. How long are you protected from evicition? A financial expert breaks it down.

WVLT News

Black Lives Matter banner removed at US Embassy in Seoul

Updated: 52 minutes ago
A large Black Lives Matter banner was quietly removed from the U.S. Embassy building in South Korea's capital.

WVLT News

New execution dates set for federal inmates on death row

Updated: 54 minutes ago
he Justice Department has set new dates to begin executing federal death-row inmates.

WVLT News

China reimposes some travel restrictions amid fresh outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chinese authorities locked down a third neighborhood in Beijing on Tuesday.

Latest News

WVLT News

African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 47-member body two years ago.

WVLT News

PG&E to plead guilty to deaths from California wildfire

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pacific Gas & Electric is expected to plead guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter.

WVLT News

Louisville protesters block traffic, hurl brick at media car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks.

WVLT News

NFL commissioner Goodell encourages team to sign Kaepernick

Updated: 1 hour ago
Roger Goodell would like to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL this season.

Forecast

Staying cooler, with spotty rain for parts of our area today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
A system continues to spin rain into our area at times the rest of the week, keeping us cooler. The heat cranks back up starting this weekend.

WVLT News

KKK newspaper left on mixed family’s driveway: local sheriff investigates

Updated: 4 hours ago
The couple, who preferred to remain anonymous, says that only one of their neighbors received the same newspaper.