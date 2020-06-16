UT hosts virtual march celebrating Pride Month
The University of Tennessee announced it will host a virtual march to celebrate Pride Month.
The UT Pride Center will continue its annual celebration in a new way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
UT is asking students to walk, jog or run a mile using the JustMove app. The Pride Center said it is encouraging people to dress in pride gear during their journey.
JustMove is a free virtual racing and fitness app that allows people to create racing challenges and invite people to participate in them.
Participants have between June 15-19 to complete their mile.
