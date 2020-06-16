Vanderbilt: Increase in COVID-19 hospitalization linked to rise in cases in Memphis, Chattanooga

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Tennessee reported its highest level of active COVID-19 hospitalizations this week. Researchers link the surge to two areas in Tennessee: Memphis and Chattanooga.

In a recent report, Vanderbilt University Medical Center said the current hospitalization rates has not put acute stress on Tennessee’s healthcare system; however, that doesn’t mean that another increase in hospitalizations will happen in areas equipped to treat them.

WTVF reports that researchers believe Tennessee could hit 1,000 hospitalizations for coronavirus later this summer. The current rate of transmission, researchers say, is 1:13 for COVID-19 in the state. If that rate holds, the state will hit 1,000 hospitalizations in late July or early August. If the rate increases, that number could happen in mid-July.

The only way to avoid 1,000 concurrent hospitalizations is if the transmission rate decreases to 1 or below.

Researchers said the hospitalization increases are occurring in two particular regions: the Memphis Delta and Southeastern Tennessee, including Chattanooga. While Middle Tennessee has had the most hospitalizations to date, they have stabilized over the last two weeks.

"The recent rise in hospitalizations is not a simple story, and is a story with multiple parts,” said Dr. John Graves, associate professor of Health Policy and director of the Center for Health Economic Modeling at Vanderbilt. “The rise in hospitalizations is as much about the virus expanding its footprint into additional areas of the state as it is about hospitalizations increasing in facilities that were already treating COVID-19 patients.”

Hospitalizations have been more gradual than case increases. Researchers said two factors could contribute to this--one being that the COVID-19 risk profile of positive cases has changed over time and across the area, WTVF reported.

Another is that Tennessee hospitals could be used by residents of nearby states, particularly hospitals in areas of Memphis and Chattanooga. Vanderbilt estimated that between 10 to 15 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Tennessee are from neighboring states.

Vanderbilt added that, as hospitals return to elective procedures, many inpatients are tested for COVID-19 even if they weren’t admitted for it. That can result in “incidental” COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.

“We believe this number is small, but the data available do not allow us to distinguish these patients from those hospitalized because of their COVID infection,” the report said.

