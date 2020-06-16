Advertisement

Vols stay hot on recruiting trail as work continues on Campus

4-Star tight end from Tennessee commits to Big Orange
Tennessee practice field where the Vols have resumed physical activity on the UT Campus
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s campus is a busy place these days as week two of workouts for Jeremy Pruitt’s Vols is underway.

Because the workouts are voluntary, the NCAA says the players are off limits right now. We can tell you they’re primarily going through conditioning drills. The actual playing of football is yet to come, in fact, the guidelines on a preseason plan will be voted on by the NCAA’s Division I council this Wednesday, June 17th.Speaking of UT Football.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s success on the recruiting trail continues with the commitment of 4-star TE Hudson Wolfe out of Hardin County TN. The in state product chose the Vols over Alabama, Auburn and Georgia among others,”Going through the whole process there’s been ups and downs to it, but when it comes down to it I’ve decided to stay home and play for the in-state, said Wolfe who was also asked by Austin price of our media partner Volquest.com about his strengths right now and what he might need to improve on. Wolfe’s response, “I’m able to get downfield on long balls, I’m able to break down on short routs. You never know really from a defensive perspective what we’re gonna do when I’m on the field and I can improve on everything, size, speed strength.”

Wolfe’s commitment brings UT’s 2021 signing class to 24 players. Now while the Tennessee football players have been working out on campus, the basketball Vols began arriving Monday to campus. Included were standout freshmen Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer and Corey Walker. Welcome to Big Orange country guys!

