Advertisement

Washington DC faces House vote to become the 51st state

Democrats controlling the House have slated a vote next week to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, an issue that they say has become far more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.
The skyline of Washington, D.C., including the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.
The skyline of Washington, D.C., including the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.(Ron Edmonds | AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats controlling the House have slated a vote next week to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, an issue that they say has become far more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says, “I was born without representation, but I will not die without representation.”

Next Friday’s vote, if successful, would pass a D.C. statehood bill for the first time in the House, but the legislation faces insurmountable opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate. It comes even as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced delays in the consideration of most other legislation. More than enough lawmakers are officially backing the bill for it to pass. In 1993, the Democratic-controlled Congress defeated a D.C. statehood bill by an almost 2-1 margin.

But the much-criticized administration move to use federal forces to clear Lafayette Square near the White House of peaceful protesters to enable President Donald Trump to trumpet his law and order credentials in a photo op two weeks ago prompted Democratic leaders to schedule the vote. “We both agreed this was an appropriate time to bring a bill forward to show respect for the citizens of the District of Columbia,” said Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

“There shouldn't be troops from other states in Washington, D.C.,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser, who presented Hoyer on Tuesday with a U.S. Flag bearing 51 stars. “There shouldn't be federal forces advancing against Americans, and there very definitely shouldn't be soldiers stationed around our city waiting for the go to attack Americans in a local policing matter.”

A plurality of the District of Columbia is African American and the city is overwhelmingly Democratic. Trump said last month that “D.C. will never be a state" because it would likely mean two more Democratic senators. “No, thank you. That’ll never happen,” he told the New York Post.

But Hoyer said the rights of D.C. residents should transcend political calculations.

“This is not about politics. If it is, then we demean our democracy,” he said. “This is about who we are as a country.”

Bowser pointed out that D.C. taxpayers get no voting representatives in Congress despite contributing more in federal taxes on a per person basis than many states. The nation's capital, with just over 700,000 residents, has a larger population than Vermont and Wyoming.

Bowser said recent events have focused national attention on the plight of Washington, D.C. Earlier this year, when Congress passed the CARES Act stimulus package, Washington, D.C., was classified as a territory rather than a state — a distinction that cost Washington more than $700 million in federal coronavirus relief funding.

All District laws are subject to review by a congressional committee, which can veto them or alter them by attaching riders to federal appropriations bills. During GOP control of Congress, conservatives have sought, mostly unsuccessfully, to restrict some of the city’s liberal initiatives such as needle exchanges for drug users and abortions under its Medicaid program.

Most recently, a 2014 ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana use passed overwhelmingly. But Congress stepped in and essentially vetoed the initiative by prohibiting the District government from spending any funds or resources on developing a regulatory or taxation system for marijuana sales.

Bowser said Trump's actions during the protests “violated our principles of Americans being able to peacefully protest and it violated our principles of local autonomy.”

As a result, Bowser said her office is now fielding unprecedented interest in the issue from around the country. She was recently interviewed on “The Late Late Show” where host James Cordon said he had only just learned that the district has no senators and only one non-voting delegate in the House of Representatives.

“A lot of Americans are in that place,” Bowser said. “When Americans know about the issue of D.C. statehood, they support D.C. statehood.”

Hoyer acknowledged that the bill faces stiff opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate and called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY., to take the measure seriously.

“I hope that Senator McConnell cares enough about our democracy to allow a vote on this bill in the United States Senate,” Hoyer said. “Politics is not the issue. It’s democracy that’s the issue.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Pellissippi student creates cleaning company during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
A college kid inspired by listening to audio books during the pandemic created his own business plan.

WVLT News

Austria: Man fined for farting ‘with full intent’ at police

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man in Vienna has been fined 500 euros ($565) for breaking wind loudly in front of police — a move that the Austrian capital’s police force was at pains to defend on Tuesday.

WVLT News

Three children removed from drug bust home, according to LaFollette police

Updated: 1 hours ago
Three children under the age of 10 were removed from a home where a drug bust occurred Tuesday morning, according to La Follette Police Department.

WVLT News

IRS warns of fake companies claiming to have COVID-19 cure

Updated: 1 hours ago
The IRS is warning citizens of scammers trying to access personal information using fake COVID-19 cures and bogus charities.

Latest News

WVLT News

Report: Tennessee among most stressed states

Updated: 1 hours ago
A new report claims Tennessee is among the top 15 most stressed states in the nation.

WVLT News

Vanderbilt: Increase in COVID-19 hospitalization linked to rise in cases in Memphis, Chattanooga

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tennessee reported its highest level of active COVID-19 hospitalizations this week. Researchers link the surge to two areas in Tennessee: Memphis and Chattanooga.

WVLT News

TBI investigating McMinn County inmate death

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a McMinn County inmate.

WVLT News

Gatlinburg SkyBridge reopens following repairs to glass panel cracks

Updated: 3 hours ago
The top layer of glass in the Gatlinburg SkyBridge has cracked.

WVLT News

Louisiana doctors can recommend marijuana to treat any illness under new law

Updated: 3 hours ago
Under a new law, doctors in Louisiana can begin recommending marijuana to treat any condition.

WVLT News

Rural Metro on scene of South Knoxville house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rural Metro is at the scene of a house fire in South Knoxville.