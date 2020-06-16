WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara among 2020 Girl Talk Role Models

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Girl Talk, a Knoxville-based mentoring organization for young girls, announced a list of its 2020 role models. WVLT’s Amanda Hara is on the list of 10 role models.

“Role Models are women in our community who are making an impact and setting an example for younger generations," the organization said.

The group of role models will raise money to support Girl Talk. The person who raises the most money will be crowned “Role Model of the Year” during a virtual Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala. All ten role models will get to walk the runway in the fashion show set for Saturday, August 15.

