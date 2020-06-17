Artis opens up about new role as UT Director of Sports Performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, the University of Tennessee football program introduced A.J. Artis as its new Director of Sports Performance. With previous stops at Appalachian State and Duke, under head coach David Cutcliffe, Artis has spent the past three years as an assistant Strength Coach at UT.

Artis opened up on Tennessee’s Twitter account saying he brings leadership and hard work ethic to the position. He says his coaching style is just being him. Artis says, if he’s got to get hyped and get in their face, he’s going to do it and that Tennessee will never shortchange itself of greatness.

Artis adds his use of full sports performance will include total body training, technology and more. Artis has essentially been running the show since Craig Fitzgerald left for the NFL and the New York Giants after last season.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.