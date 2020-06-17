Cloudy and cool again, with more rain before heats arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A system parked over western North Carolina with keep rain chances around through Friday. We'll begin to dry out this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is another mild one, as lows dip back down into the upper 50s. It’s a partly cloudy morning with a stray shower or storm.

Spotty rain and storms have a better chance to move down into the Valley and the Plateau today. The majority of our area stays dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs remain in the 70s, with the Plateau to Southern Valley in the mid to upper 50s, but far Northeast Tennessee and the Smokies still in the upper 60s.

Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy, with a very light breeze, and a low around 58 degrees. A stray shower or storm is possible tonight to tomorrow morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms move through our area at times Thursday and Friday. Thursday comes with scattered rain and storms in the afternoon, then spotty through Friday morning, before picking up again Friday afternoon through the evening. We’re looking at about a 40% coverage of our area. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Stray showers are still a possibility Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures start climbing back up as this system finally moves away from our area. Saturday will be around 89 degrees, mostly sunny, with a pop-up shower or storm. Father’s Day Sunday will heat up to around 93 degrees, with a few more clouds and an isolated pop-up.

A stronger storm system will move our way again early next week, bringing a more likely chance of rain and storms to our area. As of now, this will increase rain chances Monday afternoon with more on and off rain and storms Monday night through Wednesday.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Wed. AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

