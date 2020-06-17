Advertisement

Former Tenn. basketball coach Donnie Tyndall coaching again at Florida college

Former Tennessee basketball coach Donnie Tyndall announced he will return to coaching at Chipola College in Marianna Florida.
(WKYT)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fl. (WVLT/WJHG) -Former Tennessee basketball coach Donnie Tyndall announced he will return to coaching at Chipola College in Marianna Florida.

Chipola Athletic Director Jeff Johnson confirmed Tuesday night the school has hired Tyndall as the next Indians basketball head coach.

Tyndall previously coached at Southern Mississippi with a record two seasons going 56-16 and later moved to become the head coach at Tennessee.

While at Tennessee, Tyndall faced NCAA sanctions of academic fraud when coaching at Southern Mississippi which led to Tennessee firing him in 2015.

In 2016, Tyndall received a ‘show cause’ penalty by the NCAA, meaning any school wanting to hire Tyndall must show cause as to why it shouldn’t be sanctioned for doing so.

According to the ‘show cause’ penalty, junior colleges are not bound to the penalty which led to Johnson along with others at Chipola hiring Tyndall as head coach.

“Proud to bring a coach of Donnie’s caliber to Chipola, given his resume and qualification,” said Johnson.

Johnson says for a coach who has won at every level he has been at, Chipola is fortunate to have Tyndall.

