Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s “highly unlikely” that crowds of 20,000 or so would be allowed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame game and induction ceremony in August. The hall is still evaluating its options and said no decisions have been made about the Aug. 6 game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium between Dallas and Pittsburgh, nor for the enshrinements two nights later. The hall reopened to a limited number of fans last week.

UNDATED (AP) — Any World TeamTennis player or coach who tests positive for COVID-19 when arriving for the three-week 2020 season will be dropped from the league without pay. The health plan released by the WTT for its matches starting July 12 at The Greenbrier in West Virginia also calls for two daily temperature checks for spectators, no ball kids, a chair umpire aided by electronic line calling instead of line judges, and no high-fives or handshakes between opponents. WTT's nine team rosters include Grand Slam champions Kim Clijsters, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin and the Bryan brothers.

UNDATED (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held starting in late August without spectators as part of the state's reopening from coronavirus lockdowns. The U.S. Tennis Association had decided to go forward with its marquee event, pending an OK from the state. The U.S. Open will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. It normally is each season’s fourth and final Grand Slam tournament but will be the second of 2020. The USTA says the hard-court tuneup tournament normally held in Cincinnati in August will move to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows before the U.S. Open. Some of the sport’s top names have expressed reservations about heading somewhere that was a hot spot for COVID-19.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Tiger Woods was close to Hilton Head with his yacht docked 80 miles away at Sea Island, but apparently not close to returning to golf. That should be no cause for alarm. While several players want to make up ground in the FedEx Cup standings, Woods is in no rush. Three majors have been pushed back to later in the year, and at this stage in his career, those are the priority. Meanwhile, the LPGA Tour has added a tournament in Ohio and now will be there for the first two weekends in August. One is at Inverness, site of the Solheim Cup next year.