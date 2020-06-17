Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost plan to announce law enforcement proposals following days of protests over police treatment of minorities. The Republican officeholders scheduled a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss what they're calling “meaningful law enforcement reform.” Thousands of people have protested racism and police brutality in multiple Ohio communities since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. Earlier this month, DeWine said Ohio will ensure that hundreds of non-compliant law enforcement agencies meet statewide performance standards. DeWine said the state is also adding guidelines to that list for responding to mass protests.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down a judge's order forbidding a man from making Internet postings in the future about two family members. At issue before the court were social media and other comments by a western Ohio man accusing his sister of contributing to her husband's death and accusing his mother of contributing to his father's separate death. A judge ordered the man not to have any contact with his sister and mother and also forbade him from posting future allegations about the women. The Supreme Court's unanimous ruling Tuesday said the ban on future postings was unconstitutional.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the death of another prison guard due to the coronavirus. The governor said corrections officer Terry Loomis, who died Tuesday, was an 18-year veteran. Mullins worked at Lake Erie Correctional Institute, a private prison in northeastern Ohio. Two other guards and two prison nurses have also died during the pandemic. The governor also says Ohio has asked to borrow $3.1 billion from the U.S. Department of Labor to pay unemployment insurance claims. States must borrow money from the government when they run out of state funds. Ohio last borrowed after the 2008 recession.

UNDATED (AP) — The city of Columbus has prohibited police use of tear gas and limited use of pepper spray to clear streets and disperse peaceful demonstrators following weeks of global protests over the death of George Floyd. Mayor Andrew Ginther's introduction of the new policy comes as police departments across the country grapple with criticism of tactics used against people protesting the death of George Floyd. Additionally, Columbus State Community College announced it will be dismantling the statue of Christopher Columbus that has been displayed on its downtown campus since 1988 in an effort to be “mindful of societal change.”