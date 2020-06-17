Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ballot campaigns in Ohio have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on their legal right to relaxed signature-gathering rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday's move came after the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals declined Tuesday to reconsider its decision to block the campaigns from proceeding under less restrictive signature-gathering rules granted by a lower court. Those rules would have allowed campaigns promoting minimum wage, voting rights and marijuana issues to collect signatures electronically over an extra month. The state argues “wet ink” signature requirements laid out in Ohio’s Constitution cannot be changed without a vote of the people.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost plan to announce law enforcement proposals following days of protests over police treatment of minorities. The Republican officeholders scheduled a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss what they're calling “meaningful law enforcement reform.” Thousands of people have protested racism and police brutality in multiple Ohio communities since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. Earlier this month, DeWine said Ohio will ensure that hundreds of non-compliant law enforcement agencies meet statewide performance standards. DeWine said the state is also adding guidelines to that list for responding to mass protests.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials are weighing whether to force General Motors to repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant near Youngstown. The issue is centered around an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. But GM closed the plant last year. GM later decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but it will have far fewer jobs. The automaker says it hopes the state will take into its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio.

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio state lawmaker is calling on the state lottery to get creative to help schools after Gov. Mike DeWine cut $355 million from the state education budget to balance the books. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Sen. Bill Coley, R-Liberty Township, wrote a letter to Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald requesting that the lottery offer recommendations to maximize profits. Coley has expressed interest in the lottery running the state’s sports betting operation and has called on them to be more vocal about the available options. The two chambers are debating who if the Ohio Casino Control Commission or the Ohio Lottery will run the new industry.