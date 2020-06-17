Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing that all officer-involved shootings be investigated and prosecuted by independent agencies. The proposal announced Wednesday would also apply to deaths of individuals in law enforcement custody. The concept is one of several the Republican governor is asking the Legislature to take up immediately. As part of the proposal, DeWine announced the state highway patrol will no longer investigate its own shootings. DeWine is also proposing a law enforcement oversight and accountability board similar to professional licensing boards for doctors and lawyers. DeWine also wants the use of police choke holds banned in nearly all circumstances.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor says at least 200 employees in a vegetables plant in western Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus. Mike DeWine announced that total Wednesday during a briefing in Columbus. The Clark County Combined Health District recently tested 829 employees from the Dole Fresh Vegetables plant in Springfield. The Springfield News -Sun newspaper reported earlier than the testing was done in effort slow workplace spread after confirmation of the first employee with the virus in late April. A Dole corporate spokesman says the plant will continued operating with additional safety measures, such as temperature checks before entering the plant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ballot campaigns in Ohio have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on their legal right to relaxed signature-gathering rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday's move came after the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals declined Tuesday to reconsider its decision to block the campaigns from proceeding under less restrictive signature-gathering rules granted by a lower court. Those rules would have allowed campaigns promoting minimum wage, voting rights and marijuana issues to collect signatures electronically over an extra month. The state argues “wet ink” signature requirements laid out in Ohio’s Constitution cannot be changed without a vote of the people.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials are weighing whether to force General Motors to repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant near Youngstown. The issue is centered around an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. But GM closed the plant last year. GM later decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but it will have far fewer jobs. The automaker says it hopes the state will take into its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio.