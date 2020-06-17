Hundreds of prank calls to 911 sparks investigation in Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WVLT) - Alabama police are searching for a prankster accused of keeping 911 phone lines blocked with hundreds of calls.

WTVM reported Opelika police launched an investigation into a series of calls received by multiple emergency service providers on June 7. Police said hundreds of calls have been received around the clock, tying up lines and occupying dispatchers who need to be available for real emergencies.

Police said the caller has been having long rambling conversations with dispatchers in Opelika and throughout the nation. Police suspect, he is using spoofing apps and programs to conceal his identity and location.

