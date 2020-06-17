Kentucky man accused of shooting brother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kentucky man was charged in connection to a shooting. WKYT reported Cameren Fisher was charged with assault after allegedly shooting his brother in the head and driving off Tuesday night.

Investigators said the incident took place at Atiya Place.

Police told WKYT that the victim was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Fisher was arrested Wednesday morning.

