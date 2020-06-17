Advertisement

Knox Co. Sheriff Spangler says current climate is hurting recruitment

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is concerned that the current climate in the country will hurt recruitment efforts with the department.
By Arial Starks and Justin McDuffie
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is concerned that the current climate in the country between members of law enforcement and the community, will hurt recruitment efforts with the department.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide have come under scrutiny following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after an officer in Minneapolis kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Some efforts have called to “defund the police” and reinvest money in community and social programs. According to Fortune, “State and local governments spent a combined total of $115 billion on police in fiscal 2017.”

Spangler says there are more than 30 open positions within the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the department has lost some of its best senior deputies.

“I have 25 officers that can retire today, and I have five that have turned in their paperwork now because they’ve said this is not the profession I came into years ago. It’s not the same profession. It’s not the same thing, but with everything going on it’s just not worth it, and I understand,” said Spangler.

The sheriff said he understands people’s concerns following the death Floyd, but, despite this incident, Spangler said every officer is not to blame for the actions of that former officer.

“You come across somebody out here on the street, and they say, well, you’re going to shoot me or you’re going to do this. You have to be able to deal with that and that morale certainly will bring somebody down, and it has, they’re questioning whether or not law enforcement is really law enforcement,” said Spangler.

While protesters around the world are asking for law enforcement agencies in their own cities and states be defunded, the Knox County Sheriff does not agree with that mindset. He said he doubts commissioners here would do that.

“I don’t ever see that happening,” said Spangler. “You can defund police or take any kind of function that way out of law enforcement and the outcome will not be good."

Spangler said he is committed to supporting his deputies as well as the community.

“This is a professionally run agency and we’ll continue to do that.”

Spangler has been the Knox County Sheriff since 2018. He started his career as a Corrections Officer and has since been a Patrolman and Patrol Supervisor, according to knoxsheriff.org.

