Knox County Schools to vote on recognition of Juneteenth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County School Board will vote on a resolution aimed at recognizing Juneteenth in Knox County Schools.

The resolution, introduced by school board member Evetty Satterfield, calls for KCS to recognize Juneteenth as, “an annual celebration of the past, present and future of Black liberation and those who work towards that liberation that is recognized on the KCS Annual Calendar.”

Satterfield said recognizing the holiday would serve as a “constant reminder to continue to work towards eliminating educational disparities within Knox County Schools,” and a way to recognize the impact of Black staff, teachers, administrators and students in the community.

Juneteenth is a holiday that recognizes the day the last slaves in America learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas.

The resolution will go before the Knox County Board of education on Friday, June 19, at 9:30 a.m. in the first-floor boardroom of the Andrew Johnson Building.

