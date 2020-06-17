Knox County to move forward under Tennessee Pledge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County will start moving forward under Tennessee Pledge guidelines amid the pandemic. The Knox County Health Board made the move Wednesday night after a unanimous vote.

The transition will take 14 days to complete.

The pledge is a guideline for counties and cities to move forward with the reopening. 89 counties, excluding Knox County and several other metro areas, were under the pledge. Since Knox County has its own health department, it was allowed to operate under its own plan. The move to following the Tennessee Pledge guidelines will end county specific guidelines in 14 days.

Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan, and the Knox County Law Director favored the move saying it could prevent lawsuits moving forward, since they are following guidelines now used by most of the state.

Dr. Buchanan said current Tennessee Pledge and Knox County guidelines are very similar. She said there are a few minor things that affect restaurants and other sectors.

The Knox County Board of Health will continue to meet bi-weekly to monitor progress. If needed they will slow reopening if benchmarks are not being maintained like they currently are.

Read more about the Tennessee Pledge here.

