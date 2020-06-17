Advertisement

Knoxville entrepreneur tackles unemployment with job training

By
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many have suffered from unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic and jobs in many sectors are scarce. However, there’s a need for project management experience, especially in the government sector.

Misty Mayes is the CEO of Management Solutions and the newly-launched Talent Solutions. She said there’s been $200 billion dollars in lost revenue from government projects because many jobs are not getting filled.

The Knoxville native recently started Talent Solutions to recruit and train for these jobs.

“It’s sustainable employment. In Tracking the data at our locations across the country where we know there’s a huge need; someone coming out of our program could make 200% higher than average income in that area. It’s sustainable employment and guaranteed employment,” she said.

Talent Solutions provides a 6-month training that includes three months online and another three months of practicum. She said the company oftentimes works with the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and NASA - which all have projects they’re working on.

The training is free to students and Mayes said there’s many recent graduates who are in need of a job.

“Timing on our side worked really well. So many people had jobs offered where the start dates have been pushed out or the offers have been retracted. You have this huge workforce of college graduates who are eager to be employed that have got the ability. We saw the need and said we know what to do.”

But she said the training also works for those who recently lost a job and they can cater to many different schedules.

“It’s a win, win. We get people into the workforce. They’re in their local communities. The customers who need these folks are getting a need met. So it’s a win, win all the way around.”

Talent Solutions places students in the East Tennessee area, but also works with companies across the country. The company falls under the parent business, Management Solutions. Mayes started Management Solutions 20 years ago and said she wanted to streamline her project management experience into a virtual course.

You can visit their website here.

