Knoxville hairdresser offering personal sesssions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Knoxville hairdresser and one client at a time are the only two people allowed at Bethany Erickson’s studio. The limited number of people are helping her serve people that are more at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Erickson’s studio, everyone is required to wear a mask. She wipes down everything before and after she uses it and has options for her clients to pay without having to touch a screen.

“This just allows me to have more control and peace of mind,” Erickson.

Erickson said she felt anxious returning to a large salon. Now she’s able to work with clients individually.

“The only exception is if you have a young child getting a service done like Eli, they’re allowed to come into the salon as well,” said Erickson.

She does Elijah James’ hair. Right now, he’s sporting a purple mohawk. It’s always colored to match his service dog Tobias. Because Elijah has spina bifida, his mom Dawn says exposure to the coronavirus could be more dangerous.

“He has a lot of secondary challenges that come with that, so we are very medically fragile family,” said Dawn.

His mom Dawn says his fun hair colors match his personality

“Because I wanted it,” said Elijah.

They thought they would have to color it themselves instead of risking a trip to a big salon. They’ve been limiting their time outside of the house. So a trip to the salon brought a smile to Eli’s face and helps take away some of their worries.

