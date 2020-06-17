Advertisement

Knoxville hairdresser offering personal sesssions

A Knoxville hairdresser and one client at a time are the only two people allowed at Bethany Erickson’s studio. The limited number of people are helping her serve people that are more at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The West Virginia Board of Cosmetology and Barbers released guidelines for safety in salons on Wednesday.
The West Virginia Board of Cosmetology and Barbers released guidelines for safety in salons on Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Knoxville hairdresser and one client at a time are the only two people allowed at Bethany Erickson’s studio. The limited number of people are helping her serve people that are more at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Erickson’s studio, everyone is required to wear a mask. She wipes down everything before and after she uses it and has options for her clients to pay without having to touch a screen.

“This just allows me to have more control and peace of mind,” Erickson.

Erickson said she felt anxious returning to a large salon. Now she’s able to work with clients individually.

“The only exception is if you have a young child getting a service done like Eli, they’re allowed to come into the salon as well,” said Erickson.

She does Elijah James’ hair. Right now, he’s sporting a purple mohawk. It’s always colored to match his service dog Tobias. Because Elijah has spina bifida, his mom Dawn says exposure to the coronavirus could be more dangerous.

“He has a lot of secondary challenges that come with that, so we are very medically fragile family,” said Dawn.

His mom Dawn says his fun hair colors match his personality

“Because I wanted it,” said Elijah.

They thought they would have to color it themselves instead of risking a trip to a big salon. They’ve been limiting their time outside of the house. So a trip to the salon brought a smile to Eli’s face and helps take away some of their worries.

