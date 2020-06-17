Advertisement

Knoxville police arrest teen after multiple vehicle burglaries

Knoxville police said a 17-year-old was arrested after multiple car burglaries were reported overnight.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a 17-year-old was arrested after multiple car burglaries were reported overnight.

KPD officers responded to the area of Bay Street and Cindy Lane around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple reports of in-progress car burglaries.

Residents in the area reported an unknown man breaking into several neighborhood vehicles.

When officers arrived, a K-9 officer spotted the suspect jump into the bushes. Police said the suspect surrendered after being given a K-9 warning and taken into custody.

Investigators discovered the suspect was reportedly driving a stolen Mazda SUV that had been taken from a business on Western Avenue Tuesday night. The 17-year-old allegedly hit and damaged a gate in the parking lot of the business during the vehicle theft.

A short time after the vehicle was stolen on Western Avenue, officials said the suspect was reported attempting to break into vehicles on Kingsmore Drive. When officers arrived at this location the suspect fled in the stolen Mazda, according to reports.

The 17-year-old was charged with nine offenses, including felony evading, auto theft, hit and run and multiple car burglaries.

Officials said additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.

