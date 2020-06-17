KPD: Records cannot be accessed or entered due to ransomware attack

Advertisement

Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said their records database remains inaccessible due to a ransomware attack that left the information locked under encryption.

KPD officials told WVLT news the department is creating new reports, but will not be able to enter them into the database until the ransomware infection is resolved.

Officers have resumed responding to minor crashes after a hiatus in doing so on Thursday because of the ransomware attack.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department’s records are not affected by the attack, but joint investigations that involve KPD are now more difficult due to the inaccessibility.

Officials said they have no timeline of when they expect the issue to be resolved.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is expected to speak on the issue Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. WVLT News will cover the address live online.

