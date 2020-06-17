Advertisement

McConnell ‘OK’ with removing Confederate names from bases

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will delay the vote on the Republican leadership's health care bill until after the July 4 recess, two sources told CNN.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will delay the vote on the Republican leadership's health care bill until after the July 4 recess, two sources told CNN.(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he’s “OK” with renaming military bases such as Fort Bragg that are named after Confederate Army officers, declining to side with President Donald Trump and other Republicans opposed to the move.

The Kentucky senator said he’ll live with whatever lawmakers decide as they debate an annual defense policy bill for the military in the coming weeks.

President Trump has blasted the calls to rename the military bases. “Hopefully our great Republican Senators won’t fall for this!” he said in a tweet last week.

A GOP-controlled Senate panel voted last week to require bases such as Fort Bragg and Fort Hood to be renamed within three years. McConnell, himself the descendant of a Confederate veteran, didn’t endorse the idea but said he wouldn’t oppose it. Similarly, top House Republican Kevin McCarthy of California said last week — after repeated prodding — that he doesn’t oppose the idea.

“I can only speak for myself on this issue. If it’s appropriate to take another look at these names I’m OK with that,” McConnell said. “Whatever is ultimately decided I don’t have a problem with.”

The debate over the Confederate flag and other symbols of slavery and black oppression has burst open in the wake of widespread protests over police abuse of African Americans and specifically the choking death of George Floyd. Public opinion has shifted dramatically since Floyd’s killing.

The Democratic-controlled House is sure to include legislation to rename bases and it’s plain that Republicans in the Senate who are opposed to the idea, such as Josh Hawley of Missouri, don’t have the votes to remove it during floor debate.

The Senate’s requirement for the bases to be renamed within three years was approved by a voice vote as a piece of the annual Pentagon policy bill. A commission would be set up to oversee the process.

But McConnell came out forcefully against a proposal by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove statues of Confederates such as Jefferson Davis from display in the Capitol, calling it “nonsense” and saying it would “airbrush the Capitol.”

McConnell is sticking with the Washington tradition — and current law — of having states choose their own statues for display in the Capitol complex, saying it’s preferable for states like Mississippi, home to Confederate President Davis, to remove them on their own.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

5 years after church massacre, S Carolina protects monuments

Updated: seconds ago
Wednesday marks five years since Dylann Roof sat through nearly an hour of Bible study at the Mother Emanuel AME church and then started shooting as the group prayed.

WVLT News

Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis during TV show

Updated: moments ago
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine.

WVLT News

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

Updated: 7 minutes ago
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington.

WVLT News

American sprinter Coleman suspended for missing doping tests

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Christian Coleman, a University of Tennessee graduate, was suspended Wednesday by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing doping tests.

Forecast

Cloudy and cool again, with more rain before heats arrives

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
A system parked over western North Carolina with keep rain chances around through Friday. We'll begin to dry out this weekend.

Latest News

WVLT News

U.S. Army seeks to hire 10,000 new soldiers during national hiring event

Updated: 1 hours ago
The military branch has started Army National Hiring Days, its first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.

Vols Sports

Artis opens up about new role as UT Director of Sports Performance

Updated: 6 hours ago
A.J. Artis talks about his new position as UT's Strength and Conditioning coach

WVLT News

Knoxville entrepreneur tackles unemployment with job training

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
A Knoxville entrepreneur started a company to help tackle unemployment with a training program to place students in project management jobs.

WVLT News

Staying at home with unwanted guests, pest control busy during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Pest control specialists in East Tennessee reporter higher than normal call volume with many still staying at home and noticing the unwanted visitors inside the house.

WVLT News

Warner Bros to hold massive virtual event for DC Comics fans

Updated: 8 hours ago
Warner Bros. will hold a 24-hour virtual event in August featuring the biggest heroes in the DC Comics universe.