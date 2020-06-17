Michigan amusement park owner recovering after falling from roller coaster

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI. (WVLT/MLIVE) - The owner of a Michigan amusement park is recovering after falling from one of the parks’ roller coasters.

MLIVE reported that 65-year-old Harold Shilling, owner of Kokomo’s Family Fun Center in Kochville, fell at least 30 feet from the top of the park’s ‘The Serpent’ roller coaster.

Deputies responded to the call of the fall on June 13 around 1:00 p.m.

“He was servicing it, getting ready to open it,” Gomez said. “It was climbing and right when it got to the top, it disengaged from its tracking.”

Shilling reportedly suffered multiple fractures from the fall.

“He said he forgot to lock the front wheels on the cart that was on the track,” Gomez said. “That’s what caused it to leave the track and for him to fly out.”

The owner was alone in the cart at the time of the fall and he was not wearing a restraining belt.

Shilling was taken to Covenant HealthCare hospital for treatment, according to Gomez.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (or LARA), which monitors amusement rides, conducted an investigation following the incident.

“LARA completed an initial investigation today and issued a ‘Do Not Operate’ notice for the ride,” a spokesperson said on Wednesday afternoon. “After any necessary repairs are completed, we will complete inspection before the ride will be able to operate.”

After months of being closed due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 executive orders, Kokomo’s reopened its go-karts, miniature golf, and driving range on June 8.

