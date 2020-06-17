More storm chances before weekend heat arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A system parked over western North Carolina with keep rain chances around through Friday. We'll begin to dry out this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A band of light rain showers will move from upper East Tennessee southwestward toward the south Valley this afternoon. Those not under the showers will be stuck in the clouds. That alone has kept temperatures down into the 60s and 70s. These showers will gradually taper off through the evening as number start to slide back through the 60s.

Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy with a very light breeze and a bit of patchy fog. Lows will be around 58 degrees. A stray shower or storm is possible tonight into tomorrow morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms move through our area at times Thursday and Friday. Thursday comes with scattered rain and storms in the afternoon, then it will become spotty through Friday morning, before picking up again Friday afternoon through the evening. We’re looking at about a 40% coverage of our area. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Stray showers are still a possibility Saturday and Sunday, but the bigger story will be the heat cranking back up as this system finally moves away from our area. Saturday will be around 89 degrees with mostly sunny skies and only a slim chance of a pop-up shower or storm possible. Father’s Day Sunday will heat up to around 93 degrees with a few more clouds and an isolated pop-up storm. Stay hydrated if you’re planning outdoor fun for dad!

A stronger storm system will move our way again early next week, bringing a more likely chance of rain and storms to our area. As of now, this will increase rain chances Monday afternoon with more on and off rain and storms Monday night through Wednesday.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Download the WVLT Weather App Apple Users Android Users

Wed. AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.