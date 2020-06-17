Advertisement

Murfreesboro attorney indicted on rape charges

A Murfreesboro attorney has been indicted on rape charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TBI agents began an investigation on February 19 into allegations that attorney David Whelan, 49, tried to get a client to provide a sexual activity to him in lieu of payment.

David Whelan, 49, indicted on rape charges.
TBI says during the investigation, they learned information that Whelan forced or coerced female clients into sex as a way to pay their attorney fees.

The Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments Monday charging Whelan with four counts of rape by fraud, four counts of rape by coercion and one count of promoting prostitution.

Whelan was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Rutherford County jail on a bond of $75,000.

