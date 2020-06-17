Advertisement

Netflix CEO to donate $120M to historically black colleges

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.

The couple is giving $40 million to each of three institutions: the United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College. The organizations said it is the largest individual gift in support of student scholarships at HBCUs.

Hastings has a history of supporting educational causes, including charter schools. He launched a $100 million education fund in 2016, beginning with money toward college scholarships for black and Latino students.

Hastings said now is the time when “everyone needs to figure out” how to contribute to solving racism. He said HBCUs have been resilient "little-known gems" for black education.

Amid protests over police brutality that began three weeks ago, companies and business leaders have been pledging solidarity with their black employees and the black community. But tech companies — including Netflix — have fallen short in hiring, retaining and promoting underrepresented minorities within their own ranks.

Other tech industry donations in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests have largely been on the company level. Last week, for instance, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company will spend $100 million on a new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, investing in education and criminal justice reform among other things. YouTube, meanwhile, pledged $100 million to help black artists and other creators.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

KPD: Records cannot be accessed or entered due to ransomware attack

Updated: 8 minutes ago
KPD records remain inaccessible after ransomware attack, mayor to address issue this afternoon

WVLT News

Christopher Columbus statue removed from St. Louis park

Updated: 43 minutes ago
A statue of Christopher Columbus that stood in a St. Louis park for 134 years was removed Tuesday amid a growing national outcry against monuments to the 15th-century explorer.

Pro Sports

Uncertainty continues for MLB

Updated: 1 hours ago
Big leaguers continue to train as the MLB Union and the team owners continue to try and hash out a plan.

WVLT News

Special disinfection tunnels installed for Putin

Updated: 1 hours ago
The tunnels were installed when the outbreak “was in full swing,”

Latest News

WVLT News

Police tactics to be reviewed following shooting at Albuquerque protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
The shots were fired in the street nearby, and protesters scrambled after hearing the gunfire.

WVLT News

Knoxville hairdresser offering personal sesssions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
A Knoxville hairdresser and one client at a time are the only two people allowed at Bethany Erickson’s studio. The limited number of people are helping her serve people that are more at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery ending after 131 years, reports say

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sen. Alexander speaks on Smokies, COVID-19, police reform

Updated: 2 hours ago
Senator Lamar Alexander spoke with WVLT News on a new bill that could benefit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Tennesseans.

WVLT News

Knoxville police arrest teen after multiple vehicle burglaries

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knoxville police said a 17-year-old was arrested after multiple car burglaries were reported overnight.

News

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
News outlets report the wife of a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family’s home Tuesday night at the age of 39.