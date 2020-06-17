Advertisement

New bridal store coming to Market Square

Market Square will be home to a new bridal store in a few days.
Vow'd Weddings scheduled to open in Market Square Saturday June 20.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Market Square will be home to a new bridal store in a few days.

Vow’d Weddings will be the first bridal store being launched by Altar’d State scheduled to open on Saturday, June 20.

Altar’d State, the woman’s clothing store headquartered in Maryville, has been working on launching a bridal store for about a year and plans on giving back to the community with each dress purchase.

“A big piece of our mission is that we are a giveback company, so 1% of all our sales will go back to local charities in the areas that are benefiting young women--just both building their confidence and educating them for a better life in the future. We’ve been talking with a variety of local charities to get involved with so brides can feel good about their purchase not only because they’re going to look beautiful, but also because they’re giving back to women they may have never met,” said Rebekuh Browning, Brand Manager at Vow’d.

Browning says the store will be a budget option offering brides of every price point with dresses ranging from $130 to $1,300 and have a ready to ship option as well.

“The majority of our styles are ready to ship, so we actually stock the inventory so there aren’t the long lead times that you see with your more traditional bridal boutiques,” said Browning.

Vow’d will be the company’s first bridal location in Knoxville, and it plans to have two more openings later this summer in Nashville and Chattanooga.

For more information on scheduling an appointment to find a dress, visit the website here.

