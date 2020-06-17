Oak Ridge City pool opens with new COVID-19 rules

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Parks and Recreation Department announced Oak Ridge City Pool opened on June 15.

The pool has new rules in place due to COVID-19 including:

Swimming sessions will be reserved in two-hour slots. Each time slot will have a total capacity of 200 people.

Restrooms are open, but showers and changing rooms will remain closed.

Each family or group will be given a designated space on the beach area where they must stay when not in the pool.

Attendees must purchase tickets ahead of time. Tickets can be purchased and the full list of new rules is available on the Oak Ridge City Pool website here.

