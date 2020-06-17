OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost plan to announce law enforcement proposals following days of protests over police treatment of minorities. The Republican officeholders scheduled a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss what they’re calling “meaningful law enforcement reform.” Thousands of people have protested racism and police brutality in multiple Ohio communities since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. Earlier this month, DeWine said Ohio will ensure that hundreds of non-compliant law enforcement agencies meet statewide performance standards. DeWine said the state is also adding guidelines to that list for responding to mass protests. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 258 words.

EDS: Will be updated from news conference schedukled to start at 2 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the death of another prison guard due to the coronavirus. The governor said corrections officer Terry Loomis, who died Tuesday, was an 18-year veteran. Mullins worked at Lake Erie Correctional Institute, a private prison in northeastern Ohio. Two other guards and two prison nurses have also died during the pandemic. The governor also says Ohio has asked to borrow $3.1 billion from the U.S. Department of Labor to pay unemployment insurance claims. States must borrow money from the government when they run out of state funds. Ohio last borrowed after the 2008 recession. SENT: 206 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PETITION SIGNATURES-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Ballot campaigns in Ohio have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on their legal right to relaxed signature-gathering rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday’s move came after the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals declined Tuesday to reconsider its decision to block the campaigns from proceeding under less restrictive signature-gathering rules granted by a lower court. Those rules would have allowed campaigns promoting minimum wage, voting rights and marijuana issues to collect signatures electronically over an extra month. The state argues “wet ink” signature requirements laid out in Ohio’s Constitution cannot be changed without a vote of the people. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 264 words.

GENERAL MOTORS-LORDSTOWN

LORDSTOWN — Ohio officials are weighing whether to force General Motors to repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant near Youngstown. The issue is centered around an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. But GM closed the plant last year. GM later decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but it will have far fewer jobs. The automaker says it hopes the state will take into its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio. SENT: 253 words.

BRIEFS:

— SCHOOL BUDGET-LOTTERY — An Ohio state lawmaker is calling on the state lottery to get creative to help schools after Gov. Mike DeWine cut $355 million from the state education budget to balance the books.

— FIRST AMENDMENT-FUTURE COMMENTS — The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down a judge’s order forbidding a man from making Internet postings in the future about two family members.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to APColumbus@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.