Protester shoved to ground has skull fracture, lawyer says

Martin Gugino, 75, was injured in a Black Lives Matter protest in Buffalo. In a video widely viewed, he is seen being shoved by an officer, falling backward onto the pavement and bleeding from his head as officers walk past. (Source: Justin Norman TMX.news/CNN)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 75-year-old protester who struck his head on the pavement after being shoved back by police remains hospitalized with a fractured skull.

Martin Gugino’s lawyer has told media in recent days that Gugino has not been able to walk yet. Attorney Kelly Zarcone said in an email Tuesday there was no change in his condition and that she expects only gradual improvement.

Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with second-degree assault after a widely shared video captured Gugino falling to the ground after being pushed. He was seen bleeding from his head as officers walked away. The officers have pleaded not guilty.

