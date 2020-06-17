Sen. Alexander speaks on Smokies, COVID-19, police reform

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Lamar Alexander spoke with WVLT News on a new bill that could benefit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Tennesseans.

Tuesday, Alexander spoke with WVLT News Reporter Justin McDuffie about the Great American Outdoors Act, a bill that described The Hill as “a broadly bipartisan bill that strategically invests in our shared lands and waters and in equal-opportunity access to places where we can recreate, recharge and rejuvenate.”

The bill itself says it seeks to establish “the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund to support deferred maintenance projects on federal lands.” Alexander said the bill would “basically double the budget of the Smokies with half of the money to be spent on deferred maintenance for the next five years.”

“This bill,” he said, “will cut in half the backlog of deferred maintenance on all National Parks across the country from Pearl Harbor to the National Mall here in Washington to the Great Smokies.”

Alexander said he expects the bill to pass Wednesday. If it passes, it will go on to the House of Representatives.

“I hope the House of Representatives will take it up and pass it just as we passed it," Alexander said.

Alexander also spoke on the civil unrest sparking out across the country and President Trump’s executive order that looks to address police reform. Mentioning a story told to him by a black colleague about getting stopped by police multiple times in his own neighborhood, Alexander said, “People like me, don’t think about that as much we don’t know that has happened, and I think all of these peaceful demonstration, not the riots but the peaceful part of it has caused more blacks to tell their stories and more whites to understand them, and hopefully, that will create an environment where African Americans and other minority communities will feel more comfortable with law enforcement.”

He added that “everyone needs law enforcement.”

Alexander spoke on another issue plaguing the country--COVID-19, saying “We need to spend wisely the money we’ve already appropriated" when asked about the possibility of a second stimulus package. He also pointed out the obstacles facing Tennessee’s schools as administrators work to reopen for the fall.

“I want to make sure that our 1,800 public schools in Tennessee and our private schools have enough money to open safely in August or September,” he said. “Our children have to go back to school. There’s some health risk, but there’s also an enormous risk of children who have months and even a year of a learning gap.”

Tennessee leaders have not made any definitive moves on school reopening dates, but the Tennessee Department of Education released “reopening toolkits” for districts to guide them through reopening.

