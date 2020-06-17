Advertisement

Social Security to run out faster due to Coronavirus

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2021, social security for the first time ever will cost more to payout than the income brought in from those in the workforce. The deficit was projected prior to the Coronavirus pandemic which is only going to add fuel to the fire of social security running out. Josh Smith, financial planning advisor of Strategic Wealth Designers, talked about the significance of how losing social security will disrupt everything from retirement planning to those already in retirement.

“When social security started 42 people were paying into the system for every 1 drawing out and on top of that the average time that 1 person actually drew social security before passing was only 2 years. With people living well into their 80’s and beyond now, it’s not uncommon for someone to draw social security for 20 years and the system just wasn’t set up for that,” Smith said. “Back in the ’60s the average family hovered around 6 people and now families only have a couple of children typically and as time goes on that means a lot fewer people to pay into social security.”

With the addition of 10’s of millions being laid from the coronavirus, it could reduce funding for social security by up to an additional 3 years. For those in or nearing retirement who expected to have those funds fully available to them, Smith says they could be in for a rude awakening, “I’ve said before hope is not a strategy and right now neither is social security. If your financial plan is to retire and live off of social security now is the time to revisit that thinking. I believe a form of social security will still be around in 10-15 years but it’s going to look different than it does today, reduction day is coming.”

Congress passed the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill earlier this year and the Fed has been using all the weapons it has to keep the economy afloat as the United States has been shut down for multiple months. No one has ever run for President on the platform of raising taxes, but given the stimulus and the unfunded liabilities from social security and Medicare, taxes are going to go up according to Smith. “Taxes have been on sale for several years now and 2020 is the icing on the cake that almost certainly solidifies taxes will be going up to pay for the shortfalls we are facing in the years ahead.”

To see more on this topic and all business stories visit https://WKYT.com/MoneyMatters

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

The IRS distributes first wave of stimulus checks

Updated: Apr. 11, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT
|
By WVLT News
The IRS announced that the first Economic Impacts Payments were distributed into taxpayers' bank accounts on Saturday.

Business

Are you committing "financial infidelity" on your partner?

Updated: Oct. 16, 2019 at 10:17 AM EDT
A new study shows many couples "hide" large purchases from their spouse or significant other.

Business

New technology allows customers to skip the cashier

Updated: May. 29, 2019 at 12:09 PM EDT
New technology allows customers to shop in a store and never stand in a check out line. Cashier-less shops are popping up all over the country.

Business

All those Starbucks Latte's really add up!

Updated: May. 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By WVLT News
Americans spend some $18.000 a year on non-essential items

Business

Motel 6 pays millions in fines for giving guest information to ICE.

Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 at 10:28 AM EDT
The Motel 6 chain will pay $12 million dollars in a legal settlement after it was revealed it gave guest information to U.S. Immigration authorities.

Latest News

Business

Do you steal from your office?

Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM EST
Office thefts apparently on the rise

Business

From Gucci to Prada, fashion fails evoke racist imagery

Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 at 7:30 PM EST
|
By WVLT News
Luxury fashion is all about breaking codes, creating a new, irresistible message that captivates consumers. But some of the globe’s top brands have raised eyebrows with designs that have racist connotations.

Business

Wallet Wednesday: McKay Used Bookstore, more than just books

Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 at 10:56 AM EST
|
By Casey Wheeless
It's one of Knoxville's oldest stores, but it's keeping up with the times. McKay Used Bookstore is not only a place to get a good deal but you can make some cash too.

Business

Wallet Wednesday: Being money smart with your mortgage

Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 at 8:06 AM EST
When you look at your monthly bills, one of the biggest are usually our mortgages. We talked to an expert at SouthEast Bank about what you can do to lower that number.

Business

Wallet Wednesday: Halloween spending in the United States expected to top 9 Billion

Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 at 11:06 AM EDT
The National Retail Federation says people will spend around 90 dollars a person on Halloween decor, costumes and candy this year. That's about 9 billion dollars just in the US alone.

Business

Wallet Wednesday: Saving money on pet healthcare

Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 at 8:27 AM EDT
A trip to the vet just for routine vaccinations can add up quick.