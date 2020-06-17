Advertisement

Staying at home with unwanted guests, pest control busy during pandemic

Truly Nolan Pest Control specialists said spring is the season for insects to lay eggs
You might notice more spiders and pests in spring, which is the time many of them lay eggs.
You might notice more spiders and pests in spring, which is the time many of them lay eggs.(WVLT)
By
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spring is the time insects hatch their eggs and keep pest control specialists busy. However, this year, some companies reported a busier than usual season because of the pandemic.

“More people are at home. Whether they’re working from home or laid off — they’re seeing [insects]. They used to be gone ten hours a day and come home and it’s dark, now they’re home all day,” Bryan Winter, the owner of Truly Nolan Pest Control, said.

Ants and spiders are the big pest problem this time of year, Winter said. However, termites are also a problem this season. He said bed bugs also continue to rise in population; a trend Truly Nolan has seen for a while in East Tennessee.

Brown recluse spiders also hatch their eggs this time of year which is something neighbors in Middle and West Tennessee will notice.

However, Winter said it isn’t as big of an issue in East Tennessee.

Winter started the company out of its LaFollette office ten years ago. They service most of East Tennessee.

Winter said sanitation is also a problem while many people continue to stay home.

“Definitely dog food on the floor, moisture leaks in the house. Things that aren’t taken care of. Maintenance and sanitation play a big part.”

He said it’s important to stay on top of cleaning. If the problem continues, Winter said you should look into getting professional help.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Knoxville entrepreneur tackles unemployment with job training

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By
A Knoxville entrepreneur started a company to help tackle unemployment with a training program to place students in project management jobs.

WVLT News

Knox Co. Sheriff Spangler says current climate is hurting recruitment

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks and Justin McDuffie
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is concerned that the current climate in the country will hurt recruitment efforts with the department.

WVLT News

Sen. Alexander speaks on Smokies, COVID-19, police reform

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Senator Lamar Alexander spoke with WVLT News on a new bill that could benefit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Tennesseans.

WVLT News

Former Tenn. basketball coach Donnie Tyndall coaching again at Florida college

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Former Tennessee basketball coach Donnie Tyndall announced he will return to coaching at Chipola College in Marianna Florida.

Latest News

Sports

Youth summer sports camp promoting safety first

Updated: 1 hour ago
Youth summer camps allow kids to play the sport they love, but these days with social guidelines in mind.

WVLT News

Kimmel to host Emmys, first major awards show of pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel will host the first major Hollywood awards ceremony of the coronavirus pandemic — but just how the Emmys will be held remains cloudy.

WVLT News

Pellissippi student creates cleaning company during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
A college kid inspired by listening to audio books during the pandemic created his own business plan.

WVLT News

Austria: Man fined for farting ‘with full intent’ at police

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man in Vienna has been fined 500 euros ($565) for breaking wind loudly in front of police — a move that the Austrian capital’s police force was at pains to defend on Tuesday.

WVLT News

Washington DC faces House vote to become the 51st state

Updated: 4 hours ago
Democrats controlling the House have slated a vote next week to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, an issue that they say has become far more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

WVLT News

Three children removed from drug bust home, according to LaFollette police

Updated: 5 hours ago
Three children under the age of 10 were removed from a home where a drug bust occurred Tuesday morning, according to La Follette Police Department.