Staying at home with unwanted guests, pest control busy during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spring is the time insects hatch their eggs and keep pest control specialists busy. However, this year, some companies reported a busier than usual season because of the pandemic.

“More people are at home. Whether they’re working from home or laid off — they’re seeing [insects]. They used to be gone ten hours a day and come home and it’s dark, now they’re home all day,” Bryan Winter, the owner of Truly Nolan Pest Control, said.

Ants and spiders are the big pest problem this time of year, Winter said. However, termites are also a problem this season. He said bed bugs also continue to rise in population; a trend Truly Nolan has seen for a while in East Tennessee.

Brown recluse spiders also hatch their eggs this time of year which is something neighbors in Middle and West Tennessee will notice.

However, Winter said it isn’t as big of an issue in East Tennessee.

Winter started the company out of its LaFollette office ten years ago. They service most of East Tennessee.

Winter said sanitation is also a problem while many people continue to stay home.

“Definitely dog food on the floor, moisture leaks in the house. Things that aren’t taken care of. Maintenance and sanitation play a big part.”

He said it’s important to stay on top of cleaning. If the problem continues, Winter said you should look into getting professional help.

