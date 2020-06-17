Advertisement

Tennessee arts organizations to get federal CARES Act funds

Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Arts Commission said it plans to distribute federal coronavirus outbreak assistance funds to about 190 arts organizations and government entities in the state.

The commission said in a news release Monday that it is receiving $534,000 from the federal CARES Act, the financial assistance package created in response to the new coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

The commission said the CARES money is intended to be distributed as broadly as possible “to help save jobs in the nonprofit arts sector and keep the doors open to arts organizations that add value to Tennessee’s economy and the creative life of our communities.”

Official grant award notifications will be sent to applicants after the Tennessee General Assembly approves a revised state budget and the National Endowment for the Arts announces its direct CARES Act awards this summer.

Grant amounts are based on organization budget size, with additional consideration for rural arts nonprofits.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

