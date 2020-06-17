Tennessee man charged with murder in connection to Mississippi shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -A Tennessee man has been charged with murder in connection to an Olive Branch, Mississippi shooting.

WMC reported that 22-year-old Darius Braddock of Bolivar, Tenn. was charged with the death of 34-year-old Christopher L. Smith.

Olive Branch police responded to a call of shots fired at a Super 8 Motel located on Business Center Drive Tuesday night. Upon arrival, officers found Smith unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Smith was later pronounced dead.

Braddock was identified as the suspect by investigators. He was taken into custody with the assistance of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office. His bond is set at $1 million.

