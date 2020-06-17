‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women

LOS ANGELES (WVLT/AP) - Prosecutors say ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women in the early 2000s.

The three counts of rape by force or fear announced Wednesday come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson.

Masterson was charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003. Jail records show he was arrested Wednesday morning and was being held on $3.3 million bail.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said all of the alleged crimes occurred at the defendant’s home in Hollywood Hills.

Masterson’s attorney Tom Mesereau said he is innocent and will be exonerated.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

Arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.