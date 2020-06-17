Advertisement

There may be more than 36 intelligent alien civilizations in the Milky Way, scientists say

Scientists say there may be dozens of alien civilizations in the Milky Way, and some of them might be able to communicate with us.
In this NASA provided frame from video, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer works to install antennas at the International Space Station while astronaut Peggy Whitson, not pictured, works on repairs Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (NASA via AP)
In this NASA provided frame from video, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer works to install antennas at the International Space Station while astronaut Peggy Whitson, not pictured, works on repairs Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (NASA via AP)(KWQC)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scientists say there may be dozens of alien civilizations in the Milky Way, and some of them might be able to communicate with us.

CBS News report, according to a new study in The Astrophysical Journal, scientists at the University of Nottingham estimated that there is a minimum of 36 intelligent alien civilizations in the Milky Way galaxy. And that estimate, researchers say, is conservative.

CBS reported the scientists to assume that Earth is not special and that if an Earth-like planet develops in an around a Sun-like star, it could host a civilization technologically similar to humans.

"There should be at least a few dozen active civilizations in our galaxy under the assumption that it takes 5 billion years for intelligent life to form on other planets, as on Earth," lead researcher Christopher Conselice said in a news release. "The idea is looking at evolution, but on a cosmic scale."

Finding these other civilizations, however, is an entirely other matter. Scientists said they could be thousands of light-years away, and our technology makes it nearly impossible to detect or communicate with alien life.

CBS reported scientists believe alien life could give an insight into how long our own civilization can last.

“If we find that intelligent life is common then this would reveal that our civilization could exist for much longer than a few hundred years, alternatively if we find that there are no active civilizations in our galaxy it is a bad sign for our own long-term existence,” Conselice said. “By searching for extraterrestrial intelligent life — even if we find nothing — we are discovering our own future and fate.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

