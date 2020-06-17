Two charged with attempted murder after drive-by shooting in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were charged with attempted murder and felony reckless endangerment following a drive-by shooting Friday night in White Pine, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Arthur Lee Lowell, 64, was charged with attempted murder, two counts of felony reckless endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after an incident that occurred on Spring Park Way. The sheriff’s office said a male juvenile was arrested and charged as well.

Investigators said Friday night, Lowell and the juvenile drove by a home on Spring Park Way and fired shots into the residence on two occasions. The day after the incident, investigators found Lowell and the juvenile at a home on Teer Way and arrested them both. The sheriff’s office said they found a discarded firearm in a wooded area across the woods believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.