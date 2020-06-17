Advertisement

Tyler Perry to pay funeral costs for man killed by police in Atlanta

Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's &amp;quot;A Fall from Grace&amp;quot; at Metrograph on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's &amp;quot;A Fall from Grace&amp;quot; at Metrograph on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(KALB)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor/producer Tyler Perry has offered to pay the funeral expenses of the man killed by Atlanta police officers Friday at a Wendy’s parking lot.

Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by officers following a struggle that was captured on video. Police were responding to a call of a man asleep in his vehicle in the drive-thru.

His death has led to more protests against police violence in Atlanta, following weeks of nationwide rallies since the death of George Floyd.

Perry, an Atlanta resident who operates his film studio there, also offered to pay for the college education of Brooks’ four children, Fox News reported.

L. Chris Murray, an attorney for Brooks' family, thanked Perry on Monday after speaking with him.

"It's support like that, and it's people who are actually in this community, that love the community, that want healing and families like this to never have to go through something like this," Murray said. "It's a step forward, and we want to thank him for such a generous move."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic in April, Perry paid for groceries for shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in the area. He also reportedly left a $21,000 tip for restaurant workers on a takeout order.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Kimmel to host Emmys, first major awards show of pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel will host the first major Hollywood awards ceremony of the coronavirus pandemic — but just how the Emmys will be held remains cloudy.

WVLT News

Pellissippi student creates cleaning company during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
A college kid inspired by listening to audio books during the pandemic created his own business plan.

WVLT News

Austria: Man fined for farting ‘with full intent’ at police

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man in Vienna has been fined 500 euros ($565) for breaking wind loudly in front of police — a move that the Austrian capital’s police force was at pains to defend on Tuesday.

WVLT News

Washington DC faces House vote to become the 51st state

Updated: 3 hours ago
Democrats controlling the House have slated a vote next week to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, an issue that they say has become far more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

WVLT News

Three children removed from drug bust home, according to LaFollette police

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three children under the age of 10 were removed from a home where a drug bust occurred Tuesday morning, according to La Follette Police Department.

Latest News

WVLT News

IRS warns of fake companies claiming to have COVID-19 cure

Updated: 3 hours ago
The IRS is warning citizens of scammers trying to access personal information using fake COVID-19 cures and bogus charities.

WVLT News

Report: Tennessee among most stressed states

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new report claims Tennessee is among the top 15 most stressed states in the nation.

WVLT News

Protester shoved to ground has skull fracture, lawyer says

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 75-year-old protester who struck his head on the pavement after being shoved back by police remains hospitalized with a fractured skull.

WVLT News

Vanderbilt: Increase in COVID-19 hospitalization linked to rise in cases in Memphis, Chattanooga

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tennessee reported its highest level of active COVID-19 hospitalizations this week. Researchers link the surge to two areas in Tennessee: Memphis and Chattanooga.

WVLT News

TBI investigating McMinn County inmate death

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a McMinn County inmate.

WVLT News

Gatlinburg SkyBridge reopens following repairs to glass panel cracks

Updated: 4 hours ago
The top layer of glass in the Gatlinburg SkyBridge has cracked.