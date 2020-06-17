Uncertainty continues for MLB

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From youth baseball to the Major Leagues, folks are missing the action on the diamond and that includes the guys who play the sport at the highest level, “Safety is the first thing, we want to take care of our fans just like we want to take care of ourselves and out family. We don’t want anything to happen to them our us, that’s our number one priority," says Andrew Lee.

The former UT standout is a pitcher now in the Washington Nationals organization and like the rest of us, not really sure what to think about when it comes these uncertain times without baseball, ”It’s different for me. It’s probably the first summer I’ve had off since I was 13 or 14 years old. It’s a little disappointing that we haven’t had our season, but it’s been a nice change. I’ve been able to go out on the lake with my friends, spend a little time with my fiance whereas I would have been gone for six months."

While the owners and players still try and work things out to try and salvage this 2020 season, Lee has this message for the fans, ”Just stick with us, please! I know it’s frustrating for both sides. I’m sitting right there with you, but just try and stick with us we’re gonna deliver our product eventually when the time is right. Just be there when we come back and we’ll be there for you."

along with Marlins product Colton Hock and former KCHS standout Kole Cottam of the Red Sox Organization and with safety measures in mind, continue to work out at Diamond Baseball in Knoxville. They do so in anticipation of hopefully getting the call before too long.

