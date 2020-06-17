Advertisement

U.S. Army seeks to hire 10,000 new soldiers during national hiring event

Louisiana National Guard Airmen and Soldiers compete in the Adjutant General&amp;rsquo;s Match at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana, Oct. 19-20, 2017. The two-day competition included both rifle and pistol precision shooting and reflexive fire. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Noshoba Davis)
Louisiana National Guard Airmen and Soldiers compete in the Adjutant General&rsquo;s Match at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana, Oct. 19-20, 2017. The two-day competition included both rifle and pistol precision shooting and reflexive fire. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Noshoba Davis)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - The United States Army is going online in an effort to recruit thousands of new soldiers.

The military branch has started Army National Hiring Days, its first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.

The goal is to recruit 10,000 new soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations.

According to its website, those who enlist during this time could receive an extra $2,000 bonus or a four-year scholarship.

To enlist, you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, between the ages of 17 and 34, graduated high school or received your GED diploma and met medical and physical requirements, among other stipulations.

The Army National Hiring Days is already underway and wraps up on July 2.

