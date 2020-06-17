UT Oak Ridge Institute to receive $20M grant from U.S. Dept. of Energy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Department of Energy is expected to announce a $20 million grant to the Oak Ridge Institute at the University of Tennessee Wednesday afternoon.

The grant will be used to expand the university’s partnership with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory to train aspiring scientists and engineers.

On June 21, 2019, the UT Board of Trustees approved a resolution creating the Oak Ridge Institute at the University of Tennessee to enhance Tennessee’s ability to provide top-tier talent in areas of national need.

