Vanderbilt student dies after being struck by dump truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WSMV) - A Vanderbilt University student died Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck.

WSMV reported that 31-year-old Ruonan Yao was crossing the street at West End Avenue Tuesday at a crosswalk with the green “walk” signal, when a dump truck driven by 58-year-old Ken Cathey made a right turn onto the same street, striking Yao.

Cathy said he didn’t see Yao crossing the street.

Authorities said the preliminary cause of the accident appears to be the dump truck failing to yield the right of way.

The District Attorney’s Office will conduct a final investigation to determine any charges.

