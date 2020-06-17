Vote to see Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies win USA Today poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - USA Today has launched an online poll for “Best Aquarium.”

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies is currently at the No. 2 position on the poll’s leaderboard. In first place is the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans. Ripley’s was nominated for the list in 2019 as well.

To cast your vote, go here.

