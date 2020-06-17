Advertisement

Wallet Wednesday: How to make the most of your donation

Charities need donations now more than ever but it's important to be aware of scams.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many causes and charities that are in desperate need of donations. More and more people are turning to places like Second Harvest Food Bank and Knox Area Rescue Ministries for help. Many are also looking to donate to Black Lives Matter groups or coronavirus aid, but there are specific things to pay attention to.

Check out the charity before you donate. You can use websites to see how much of your donation actually goes to the cause. 65 percent or more of their total expenses should go to their programs. Try to reach out to the charity to ask what their needs are, for most it’ll be monetary donations.

“It’s probably had a bigger impact from donation standpoint,” said John Vandergriff at Blue Ridge Wealth. “That’s been the biggest concern with churches and charities. When you can’t go physically to places or volunteer or they’ve just had to shut down. That’s been a bigger impact.”

Vandergriff said to watch out for scams. Look for “charities” that have a similar name to national organizations. They may be using their likeness to get your money. Don’t pay with cash, you can’t track it and don’t respond to emails you don’t recognize.

“If somebody reaches out and says they’re a part of an organization I wouldn’t necessarily trust that,” Vandergriff said.

He suggests writing a check directly to the charity to avoid fees and do your research before donating.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

