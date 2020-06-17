Advertisement

Warner Bros to hold massive virtual event for DC Comics fans

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in a scene from "Wonder Woman 1984."
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in a scene from "Wonder Woman 1984."(Clay Enos | Clay Enos/Warner Bros Pictures via AP)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Warner Bros. will hold a 24-hour virtual event in August featuring the biggest heroes in the DC Comics universe.

The studio announced Tuesday that DC FanDome will be held on the event’s website on August 22 starting at 10 a.m. Pacific.

The event will feature talent announcements and reveal new content from Warner Bros. games, comics, film and television.

The gathering will occur roughly a month after Comic-Con International would have been held; that event in San Diego was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions around large gatherings.

Comic-Con organizers plan their own virtual gathering for July 22-26.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis during TV show

Updated: moments ago
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine.

WVLT News

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

Updated: 8 minutes ago
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington.

WVLT News

American sprinter Coleman suspended for missing doping tests

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Christian Coleman, a University of Tennessee graduate, was suspended Wednesday by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing doping tests.

Forecast

Cloudy and cool again, with more rain before heats arrives

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
A system parked over western North Carolina with keep rain chances around through Friday. We'll begin to dry out this weekend.

WVLT News

U.S. Army seeks to hire 10,000 new soldiers during national hiring event

Updated: 1 hours ago
The military branch has started Army National Hiring Days, its first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.

Latest News

WVLT News

McConnell ‘OK’ with removing Confederate names from bases

Updated: 3 hours ago
A GOP-controlled Senate panel voted last week to require bases such as Fort Bragg and Fort Hood to be renamed within three years.

Vols Sports

Artis opens up about new role as UT Director of Sports Performance

Updated: 6 hours ago
A.J. Artis talks about his new position as UT's Strength and Conditioning coach

WVLT News

Knoxville entrepreneur tackles unemployment with job training

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
A Knoxville entrepreneur started a company to help tackle unemployment with a training program to place students in project management jobs.

WVLT News

Staying at home with unwanted guests, pest control busy during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Pest control specialists in East Tennessee reporter higher than normal call volume with many still staying at home and noticing the unwanted visitors inside the house.

WVLT News

Knox Co. Sheriff Spangler says current climate is hurting recruitment

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks and Justin McDuffie
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is concerned that the current climate in the country will hurt recruitment efforts with the department.