Advertisement

Woman, 15 friends test positive for COVID-19 after night out at Jacksonville Beach Bar

A Florida woman and 15 friends tested positive for COVID-19 after night out at Florida bar.
The TABC is keeping a close eye on bars and restaurants throughout the state.
The TABC is keeping a close eye on bars and restaurants throughout the state.(Alex Gibbs)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WVLT/WJXT) - Erika Crisp has been short of breath for several days and has tested positive for COVID-19.

So have more than a dozen of her friends.

The one thing they all had in common: a night out at Lynch's Irish Pub on June 6 in Jacksonville Beach.

Crisp, a 40-year-old health care worker from Jacksonville, said she’s been sick for eight days, and 15 of her friends have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Lynch’s learned some of its customers tested positive for coronavirus after visiting the pub, and the general manager opted to shut down voluntarily over the weekend for deep cleaning.

Crisp said she and her friends had been careful with social distancing and had stayed indoors for months “doing everything the right way.”

“And then the first night we go out, Murphy’s Law, I guess,” Crisp said. “The only thing we have in common is that one night at that one bar.”

Crisp said she regrets going out to celebrate after months of quarantining.

“I think we were careless and we went out into a public place when we should not have. And we were not wearing masks. I think we had a whole ‘out of sight, out of mind’ mentality. The state opens back up and said everybody was fine, so we took advantage of that,” Crisp said.

She said it's a lesson for everyone.

“We should be wearing masks. We should be social distancing,” Crisp said. “It was too soon to open everything back up.”

Lynch’s general manager said the pub will reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 by WVLT via WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

Updated: 1 hour ago
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington.

WVLT News

Tennessee man charged with murder in connection to Mississippi shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man has been charged with murder in connection to an Olive Branch, Mississippi shooting.

WVLT News

Vote to see Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies win USA Today poll

Updated: 1 hour ago
USA Today has launched an online poll for "Best Aquarium."

WVLT News

Knox County to move forward under Tennessee Pledge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knox County will start moving forward under Tennessee Pledge guidelines amid the pandemic.

Latest News

WVLT News

‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women

Updated: 1 hour ago
Prosecutors say ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s.

WVLT News

Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 1 hour ago
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

WVLT News

Vanderbilt student dies after being struck by dump truck

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Vanderbilt University student died Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck.

WVLT News

Michigan amusement park owner recovering after falling from roller coaster

Updated: 1 hour ago
The owner of a Michigan amusement park is recovering after falling from one of the parks’ roller coasters.

WVLT News

Kentucky man accused of shooting brother

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Kentucky man was charged in connection to a shooting.

WVLT News

Woman accused of pulling gun on man over social distancing at Tennessee store

Updated: 1 hour ago
Memphis police are searching for a woman accused of pulling a gun on a man over social distancing.