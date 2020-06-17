Woman accused of pulling gun on man over social distancing at Tennessee store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memphis police are searching for a woman accused of pulling a gun on a man over social distancing.

WREG reported that the victim told police he was inside a Walgreens on June 8 when he got into an argument with a woman over him not giving her six feet of space. He told investigators the woman threatened to harm him before pulling out a gun.

A woman wearing hospital scrubs is now wanted by police after she reportedly pulled a gun on a man because of social distancing.

Police released a photo of her on Wednesday.

